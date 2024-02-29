Suspected Louisiana killer recaptured after jail escape, faked seizure and pepper spraying deputy: sheriff

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

An escaped Louisiana jail inmate facing a murder charge was recaptured after he pepper-sprayed a deputy during a medical transport in which he faked a seizure and several injuries so he wouldn’t have to be handcuffed, authorities said Tuesday.

Leon Ruffin, 51, was found at the Trident Inn hotel in New Orleans following his Sunday escape, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said. He was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ruffin appeared to be “locked up” in a hotel room, Lopinto said.

“I don’t think he had a really good time over the last two days,”he said.

LOUISIANA GOV. LANDRY DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY OVER POLICE SHORTAGE

The takedown was made with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ruffin most likely faked a seizure on Sunday morning and fell and hit his head, the sheriff said. It was determined by jail medical staff that he needed to be taken to a hospital.

At the hospital, doctors ran tests on Ruffin for seizures but no results have been released as of his capture.

“I assume they’ll probably be negative,” Lopinto said. “You wish you could take people on their faith and say OK ‘You’re hurt’ and this is the case, and we’re going to treat you with the respect that you deserve.”

LOUISIANA GOV. LANDRY SIGNALS PUSH FOR STATE TO RESUME DEATH ROW EXECUTIONS

Ruffin had been in custody since July on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Lopinto said Ruffin was transported from the Ochsner Medical Center to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday following treatment for a seizure. During the ride, Ruffin created a disturbance, prompting the escorting deputy to exit the vehicle.

When the deputy opened the vehicle door to address the disturbance, Ruffin allegedly used pepper spray on her, before charging at her and stealing the vehicle. The deputy shot toward Ruffin multiple times.

“She believed the person, and he took advantage of the situation,” Lopinto said of the deputy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vehicle was found abandoned hours later.