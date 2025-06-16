Suspected Minnesota lawmaker assassin captured and more top headlines

​

TOP 3

1. Suspected Minnesota lawmaker assassin captured

2. Iran’s missile attack leaves multiple dead, more than 100 others wounded

3. G7 summit opens in Canada with leaders to address trade, wars

MAJOR HEADLINES

NEW MANDATE – Trump orders ‘largest mass deportation operation’ as unrest erupts in major cities. Continue reading …

BORDER BLIND SPOT – Colorado terror attack exposes ‘national security threat’ posed by immigrant visa overstays. Continue reading …

CHAOS BY DESIGN – Anti-ICE rioters may face domestic terrorism federal charges as Trump admin sends stern message. Continue reading …

TERROR TARGET – Netanyahu reveals Iran marked Trump as ‘enemy number one’ with assassination plot. Continue reading …

DEAL OR NO DEAL – Rand Paul reveals what Trump must do to win his vote after White House picnic drama. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ABOUT-FACE – Ex-Biden press secretary’s partisan statements reviewed after shock party switch. Continue reading …

SWANK SUMMER AFFAIR – Hillary Clinton’s ‘second daughter’ weds Soros’ son in lavish Hamptons event. Continue reading …

PRESSER SHOWDOWN – California Democrat says he was ‘simply asking a question’ before getting handcuffed. Continue reading …

U.S. PILGRIMAGE – Patriots travel from all over country to celebrate military, Trump at Army parade. Continue reading …

MEDIA

TROUBLE BREWING – CNN has ‘tears on the horizon’ as Warner Bros. Discovery plots network spinoff. Continue reading …

RALLY REALITY CHECK – Military parade lacks ‘dark malevolent energy,’ MSNBC hosts say, arguing its ‘different.’ Continue reading …

‘BE IMPARTIAL’ – Bill Maher laments about former ABC reporter’s Trump social media rant. Continue reading …

MERCH PUSH – Liberal news outlet slammed for promoting ‘No Kings Day’ anti-Trump protest gear. Continue reading …

OPINION

JIM NELLES – Left’s tariff doomsday predictions fall flat as Trump’s America thrives. Continue reading …

AARON GINN – US needs a new Monroe Doctrine — this time to guarantee AI dominance. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SMASHED – Tourist caught crushing Swarovski chair in Italian museum’s ‘nightmare’ scenario. Continue reading …

SPACED OUT – Retired NASA special agent says the real UFO mystery is much closer to home. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on famous fathers and starry skies. Take the quiz here …

MIND SHIFT – Your brain physically changes when you work too much. Continue reading …

DIG RIGHT IN – Marriage features McDonald’s as guests show their delight. See video …

WATCH

MARK LEVIN – Evil countries with evil men running them don’t care if we want peace. See video …

REP. YOUNG KIM – It’s about time Congress seriously considers fixing our broken immigration system. See video …

LISTEN

