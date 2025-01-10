Suspected MS-13 gang member nabbed in Texas, charged in El Salvador murder

​

Texas authorities stumbled upon a suspected MS-13 gang member wanted for murder in El Salvador after pulling him over for defective brakes.

Luis Manuel Hernandez Bonilla was arrested Tuesday by Lakeway Police officers conducting standard patrol operations, according to a statement from the department.

They saw Bonilla driving with “defective brake lamps,” and, during the stop, realized he was a reported MS-13 gang member wanted by El Salvadoran authorities for homicide, according to the statement.

Bonilla was taken into custody without incident, according to the LPD.

He was then handed over to federal immigration authorities and transferred to the Boone County Jail in Burlington, Kentucky, according to ICE records.

“The Lakeway Police Department is dedicated to unsurpassed safety and service to our community through various law enforcement methods, including traffic enforcement and criminal interdiction,” according to authorities.