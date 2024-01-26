Suspected oxtail thief arrested again with hundreds of dollars in packaged meats, police say

​

A pair of suspected thieves, one of whom allegedly stole packages of oxtails in a separate heist, were caught this week with $500 worth of meat taken from various Houston-area grocery stores, police said.

Robert Stevenson, 31, and Cornilius Davis, 32, were taken into custody by the Rosenberg Police Department on Tuesday. Stevenson was previously arrested in November after he and someone else were found with multiple packages of oxtails from a Food Town supermarket, Fox 26 reported.

On Tuesday, a Rosenberg police officer stopped a vehicle reported stolen out of College Station and detained Stevenson and Davis, police said.

“During the traffic stop, Rosenberg Officers observed numerous meat products inside the vehicle,” a police statement said. “A total of 18 packages of meat including beef steaks, brisket and pork chitterlings valued over $500 were found in the car.”

Investigators determined the meat was stolen from Houston-area grocery stores. Officers also found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, police said.

Stevenson was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Stevenson was out on a $2,500 bond at the time of Tuesday’s arrest, the news report said.