Suspects rip off vintage store, but overlook glaring issue with what they took

Thieves in Nebraska managed to swipe thousands of dollars in merchandise from a vintage clothing store this summer, but police recently revealed they mostly made off with a bunch of shoes only for left feet.

The Lincoln Police Department responded to the store Exclusive Hype in Lincoln on Aug. 18 at 6:38 a.m. after a neighbor saw one of the store’s windows “had been shattered and contacted police along with the store owners,” a police statement report provided to Fox News Digital stated.

Lincoln Crime Stoppers reported on its website that a VW Atlas was seen in security footage pulling up to the location at about 4 a.m. and three suspects exited the vehicle.

They tried to enter the store by pulling on a strap on the shop’s front door, but that method failed and the suspects reportedly turned their attention to breaking a window to get in.

Upon arrival at the store along O Street, police determined that the suspects stole roughly $20,000 in merchandise, including clothing and shoes. It was revealed last week that the suspects mostly stole single shoes for left feet.

“They then broke into the building through a window and stole a bunch of… left shoes. You heard that right, single shoes,” Lincoln Crime Stoppers said of the matter. The right shoes were kept in another room of the building, according to KOLN News.

Police are still searching for the three suspects and are asking members of the public to speak with the Lincoln Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers to report any tips on the matter.

A similar crime unfolded in central Peru earlier this year, when three suspects stole more than 200 sneakers from a shoe store. The merchandise was valued at roughly $13,000, but the suspects only got away with shoes for right feet, Fox News previously reported. The thieves reportedly used a tricycle to escape that scene, police said.