Suspects take New York City subway train on a joyride before crashing and fleeing: police

New York City authorities are searching for two suspects who crashed a subway train last week.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released pictures of the suspects, a man and a woman, on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sept. 12.

In a statement shared with Fox News Digital, police reported that the pair boarded a parked, unoccupied subway train at the Briarwood station in Queens at around midnight.

The two were able to start the vehicle and get it moving before eventually crashing into another train.

“The unidentified individuals then fled on foot to parts unknown,” the NYPD said in a statement.

The suspects fled the scene after the crash. No injuries have been reported.

“The first sought individual is described as a male with a slim build and light complexion,” the press release explained. “He was last seen wearing a blue tank top, red shorts, and carrying a black backpack.”

“The second sought individual is described as a female with a medium build and medium complexion,” the statement added. “She was last seen wearing a pink shower cap, a pink sleeveless shirt, pink shorts, and carrying a pink handbag.”

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that no suspects have been arrested as of Tuesday evening. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 800-577-TIPS.

The NYPD is actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.