SWAT standoff with shots fired at Atlanta luxury hotel ends as barricaded suspect is apprehended by police

The Atlanta Police Department and SWAT teams responded to a Georgia luxury hotel in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, after an armed suspect barricaded himself inside and allegedly started shooting.

During a press conference at approximately 5:15 p.m., Atlanta Police Department’s Chief Darin Schierbaum and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens provided additional information about the incident.

Schierbaum identified 70-year-old J. Stevens Berger as the suspect, saying he was suffering from a mental health crisis and had an altercation with a hotel employee at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Berger lived at the hotel and was spotted during the incident on his balcony wearing a red mask.

Berger had access to multiple weapons, including knives and guns, police said, and added they believe that he fired at least 15 shots.

“While the efforts were underway, he began firing a weapon,” Schierbaum said. “We believe he fired at least three different weapons; handguns, shotguns and rifles, that fired through the walls.”

One witness told Fox News affiliate WAGA that the incident felt like something out of the video game “Grand Theft Auto.”

“We heard 10 shots. We walked outside, got everything on camera – the man throwing couches, shooting – very chaotic, very random,” Khalil Hagans said. “This is Atlanta. This is not a real place.”

Another witness told the news station that police prevented them from moving anywhere due to the active shooter.

“So, we looked up, and we was trying to look for him, and we seen him. We look at him for like five seconds and next thing you know ‘boom, boom, boom,’ he starts shooting again. So, it was like, we ducked behind here, and we just watching him,” said Jordan Hall. “It was like we were in the middle of a movie.”

One Atlanta police officer was injured with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, which ordered a shelter-in-place after the shooting started. At least two other officers returned fire, police said.

Police said that multiple charges are expected to be filed against Berger, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

“We saw bravery, we saw an effort to preserve life,” Schierbaum said.

The update from police came after the Atlanta Police Department confirmed that they were investigating a barricaded suspect at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown where there were reports of gunfire.

In an update at approximately 4:30 p.m., police said that the suspect was apprehended and in custody, prompting a shelter-in-place order to be lifted.