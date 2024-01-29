Sweet thief: Burglar steals 7 king cakes from New Orleans bakery

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A hungry thief reportedly stole seven king cakes from a New Orleans bakery during a break-in last week ahead of Mardi Gras celebrations, the bakery posted on social media.

Bittersweet Confections, a New Orleans-based bakery, posted that a thief not only stole seven of their prized Mardi Gras-themed king cakes, but also stole cash and a case of vodka.

“Our king cakes are just that good,” the bakery wrote on social media. “But please come and purchase one during our regular store hours.”

Epiphany, January 6, is the official end of the Christmas season, but it also kicks off the Carnival season in New Orleans, until Mardi Gras, which is French for “Fat Tuesday”, which marks the final day of feasting, drinking and celebrations before Ash Wednesday and the rigorous fasting and sacrifice associated with Lent.

NJ MAN USED DEVICE TO STEAL $1,700 WORTH OF FUEL FROM WAWA IN DELAWARE, AUTHORITIES SAY

King cakes are one of the treats most commonly tied to Carnival in New Orleans. The pastry rings are covered with purple, green and gold sugar or icing, and often have a tiny plastic baby hidden inside as a prize.

“Mardi Gras season is our most challenging time of year. We absolutely love serving up our King Cakes, but they take time and effort to consistently provide our best King Cakes,” Cheryl, the bakery’s owner wrote on social media. “While I was hurt by this invasion of privacy, the support of our community brought a smile to my face.”

13-YEAR-OLD CALIFORNIA BAKERY RIOT SUSPECT ARRESTED HOURS AFTER RELEASE FOR ROBBERY

Cheryl continued saying, despite the hardship, the community support kept her and the bakery going.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The city of New Orleans is my home. Every time I read a comment or saw someone likes our post, the hardships of King Cake season melted away,” Cheryl wrote. “The support of this community gave me the push I needed to finish Mardi Gras strong!! Thank you to everyone for supporting my bakery.”