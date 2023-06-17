Sweltering Texas heat wave scorches southern cities, bringing triple-digit temperatures

​

Triple-digit heat is forecast to bake Texas over the weekend following oppressive and dangerous southern heat last week.

The National Weather Service’s offices in Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Fort Worth and El Paso tweeted warning residents about the conditions.

The Austin and San Antonio office said the heat wave there would continue through the middle of next week, with slight relief forecast by the end of the week.

Georgetown appeared to have experience a heat burst early Saturday morning, rising from 82 degrees Fahrenheit to 99.

RECORD-BREAKING HEAT SCORCHES SOUTH; PARTS OF TEXAS COULD TOP 120 DEGREES

The Fort Worth office also said the weather ob in Hearne had recorded a heat burst due to dissipating storms, with the temperature there spiking from 86 degrees to 103 degrees.

“Dangerous heat will continue through the weekend and into next week. Heat headlines remain in effect over the weekend for Central TX and portions of North TX as heat index values reach the 105-115 degree range. Take proper action to avoid heat-related illnesses,” it warned.

Critical fire weather conditions were reported Saturday in El Paso, including a wind advisory.

An excessive heat warning in Houston was expanded to include Galveston and Chambers counties through Sunday night. It was the first excessive heat warning issued in Houston in nearly seven years.

“Heat indices may reach upwards of 116 degrees this afternoon. Practice heat safety and limit outdoor activities,” it advised.

NEAR-100 MPH WINDS, POSSIBLE TORNADOES, RAVAGE SOUTH; VEHICLES ‘BLOWN OFF’ TEXAS HIGHWAY

“Anyone ready for winter yet?” the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi said in a Friday tweet.

The agency said that record-setting heat is possible from Texas to eastern Louisiana, including anomalously warm temperatures in southern Texas.

Summer doesn’t officially start until next week, but the Electric Reliability Council of Texas — which operates the state’s power grid — issued a weather watch, telling residents temperatures were expected to cause high demand for electricity.

It said Saturday that the watch continues through June 21.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Grid conditions are expected to be normal & ERCOT continues to monitor forecasts,” it tweeted.

ERCOT operates the grid for over 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state’s power load.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.