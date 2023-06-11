Syracuse police say at least 13 people shot, stabbed or struck by cars at mass gathering of hundreds

​

Police in Syracuse, New York, say at least 13 people were shot, stabbed or struck by fleeing cars during a mass gathering of hundreds early Sunday morning.

At around 12:22 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Davis Street for a shots fired call, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.

Upon arrival, officers located a large gathering of hundreds of people in the street in the area of Davis Street and Massena Street.

Officers entered the crowd and discovered several victims that were either shot, stabbed, or struck by vehicles fleeing the scene after the shots were fired, Malinowski wrote in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital. Police said all victims, ranging in age from 17 to 25, are currently expected to survive.

The 13 victims, who police say “were either located at the scene or an area hospital,” include a 20-year-old female who suffered a gunshot wound to the right hip, a 22-year-old female who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, a 17-year-old female who suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and midsection, a 20-year-old male who suffered a gunshot wound to the forearm, a 23-year-old female who suffered a laceration to the hand, and a 19-year-old female who suffered a laceration to the head.

Police said a 25-year-old female suffered multiple lacerations to the shoulder and midsection, a 17-year-old female suffered a laceration to the leg and arm, and a 17-year-old male suffered a laceration to the hand.

A 24-year-old female suffered lacerations to both legs as a result of being struck by a vehicle, a 23-year-old female suffered abrasions to the side after being struck by a vehicle and hitting the ground, a 22-year-old male suffered abrasions to the side and foot after being struck by a vehicle and hitting the ground, and a 22-year-old female suffered abrasions to the midsection after being struck by a vehicle and hitting the ground, police said.

“The investigation is very active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222,” Malinowski said.

Police did not immediately clarify whether any arrests had been made or whether any suspects were at large.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.