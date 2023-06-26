Tanker truck on I-81 in Maryland flips, spills ammonium nitrate, prompting evacuations

​

A tanker truck hauling ammonium nitrate crashed on I-81 in Maryland early Monday, temporarily shutting down the roadway and prompting the evacuation of nearby businesses, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Halfway Boulevard in Hagerstown, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

According to a preliminary investigation, a tire appeared to blow out of the truck, causing the vehicle to swerve off the road and smash through a guardrail before rolling over into an embankment.

FREIGHT TRAIN THAT DERAILED IN YELLOWSTONE RIVER AS BRIDGE COLLAPSED WAS HAULING HOT ASPHALT, MOLTEN SULFUR

Police said about three gallons of ammonium nitrate spilled onto the road. As a precaution, nearby businesses within 1,500 feet of the scene were asked to evacuate.

The truck driver, identified as a 32-year-old Pennsylvania man, was rushed to Meritus Medical Center for treatment. No update on his condition was immediately provided, Fox 5 DC reports.

OFFICIALS REVEAL BEHIND-THE-SCENES DECISION TO VENT TOXIC CHEMICALS AFTER EAST PALESTINE TRAIN DERAILMENT

Those evacuated from nearby businesses were allowed to return by 9:30 a.m., according to police.

Northbound lanes were reopened by 8:50 a.m., though the southbound lanes of the interstate remained partially closed.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said the cause of the crash was still under investigation.