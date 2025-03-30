Tech-addicted teens plot to stab mom for turning off Wi-Fi: police

​

Three Texas teens are behind bars for what police say was an attempt to murder their mother following a household squabble over internet permissions.

The siblings – ages 14, 15 and 16 – allegedly coordinated to kill their mother after she turned off their Wi-Fi access, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a social media post .

On March 23, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 3400 block of Barkers Crossing Avenue in Houston.

When officers arrived, they discovered the three teens had allegedly attempted to stab their mother by grabbing kitchen knives and chasing her through the house and into the street, where she was then struck by a brick, according to Gonzalez.

Their grandmother attempted to protect the teens’ mother, but was knocked over in the scuffle.

The three siblings were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They are currently being held in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

Neither the teens’ mother, nor their grandmother, were seriously injured during the incident. Due to their ages, no further information has been released.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.