Teen being sought in connection with deadly NYC subway shooting that killed 1, wounded 5

New York City police have named a teenage suspect wanted in the deadly shooting on a train that killed an innocent bystander and injured several other people during a gang dispute.

The NYPD released an image of Maurice Stewart over the weekend. Investigators said he was connected to the deadly shootout between rival gangs on a #4 train at the Mount Eden station in the Bronx last week.

“Thou shalt not kill – please take a look at this flyer. On Monday, February 12, during rush hour, this person opened fire on the subway killing a New Yorker,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry posted on X. “We need your assistance. Help us keep our transit system safe.”

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder, Fox New York reported.

The first shots were fired as the train pulled into the elevated Bronx station shortly before 5 p.m. and continued on the crowded platform as passengers fled. Investigators found 19 shell casings, three of which were found inside a subway car.

A man, identified as Obed Beltran-Sanchez, 35, died after being shot in the chest. The five other people wounded ranged in age from 14 to 71.