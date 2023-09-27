Teen crashes stolen SUV into home, first responders take cover during massive explosion

​

A 17-year-old is facing 30 criminal charges after allegedly stealing an SUV, crashing it into a home and causing a massive gas explosion in New York.

Bodycam footage released by the Oneida City Police Department shows the home being obliterated the morning of Sept. 9.

The motor vehicle crashed into the house around 3 a.m. on West Elm Street, causing a severe natural gas leak, police said.

Officers and fire crews were on the scene after evacuating residents from six homes while waiting for utility company National Grid to shut off the gas. About three hours later, the building itself exploded.

NEW YORK JUDGE RULES TRUMP COMMITTED FRAUD WHILE BUILDING REAL ESTATE EMPIRE

Video shows how the severity of the blast caused first responders to take cover.

“It was very loud, uh, sent multiple first responders around the back of a fire truck for safety while debris was falling from the sky,” Sgt. Mike Burgess said during a news conference.

Surrounding buildings sustained extensive damage, an Oneida City Fire Department chief said.

The blast caught so much attention in the community that police had to ask onlookers to stay away.

“We understand people are curious, but please consider that people have had their lives turned upside down and are trying to collect the pieces. They do not want to be gawked at. Please try to be courteous to the victims and stop unnecessary travel,” a police Facebook post said.

JUDGE RULES NYC MIGRANT SHELTER AT STATEN ISLAND’S ST JOHN VILLA ACADEMY MUST BE VACATED

No injuries to residents or emergency crews were reported. Many residents were displaced but offered assistance by the Red Cross and other agencies.

The unidentified teen was officially charged Sept. 21. Following arrest and processing, the juvenile was brought before the Madison County Court’s Youth Part, where he was arraigned on the charges. Following arraignment, the juvenile was released to an adult with specific guidelines in place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We understand that this arrest does not bring back all that has been lost, and we remain dedicated to helping and supporting those who have been impacted the best that we can,” police said.