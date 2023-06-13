Teen killed in Washington shooting during ‘Transformers’ movie showing, suspect at large

​

One person is dead and a suspect is on the loose Tuesday following a shooting at a movie theater outside Seattle, reports say.

The suspect and victim were watching the new film “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” at the AMC Kent Station 14 in Kent when the gunfire erupted around 12:30 a.m. this morning, police told Fox13 Seattle.

Investigators said to the station that the shooting appears to have been targeted and although no suspect has been arrested, there is currently no danger to the public.

“All of a sudden, police come in, and like I saw lights move up in the movie theater and I thought it was part of the movie, and then all of a sudden they say, ‘You need to get out,’” witness Mikayla Jacobson-Brewer told Kiro7.

“I overheard like somebody ask, they’re like, ‘Oh there was a shooting,’ so I rushed to my car, I was like, I don’t want to be here,” she added.

The shopping center where the shooting happened remains closed as of Tuesday, the station added.

The motive for the attack and the identities of the suspect and victim are not immediately clear.

The person who died was 19 years old, according to KOMO News.

“I seen my brother fall, so I picked him up, carried him,” a witness who identified himself as a friend of the victim told the station. “That’s all I can say, I tried to save his life.”

The showing during which the shooting happened started at 10:30 p.m. Monday night, Kiro7 also reported.

Earlier this year, another shooting happened at a movie theater in Pennsylvania in which police believe it was a targeted attack.

State police in Luzerne County in January said the victim was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby of the Regal Cinema next to the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna of Hazleton, later died.

Police said that although the shooting happened in a public place “where people were put in direct danger” they believe Luna was “specifically targeted” and called it an isolated incident.

