Teen pilot flying family to breakfast makes emergency landing on CA highway, grandma ‘crying in the back’

A teen pilot flying his family to breakfast made an emergency landing on a busy California roadway as his grandmother burst into tears in the seat behind him.

Brock Peters, 18, was flying several family members from California’s Apple Valley Airport to the city of Riverside for breakfast Jan. 2 when his single-engine Piper PA-28 lost power, forcing him to frantically search for a place to land, KTTV-TV reported.

“We’re coming down through the pass, and I heard a pop in the engine and I lose all power,” Peters, who had only recently earned his pilot license, told the outlet.

Peters decided to set the plane down on the shoulder of Cajon Boulevard, also known as Historic Route 66, in the El Cajon Pass near Ontario in San Bernardino County shortly before 10 a.m.

“At that point, I didn’t have any space or time to get to any other airports, and this was my only option, my only shot to get down,” Peters said. “Got under the power lines and pulled it off to the side.”

Peters said he relied on the training he’s received since the age of 16 and had to tune out his nervous family, including his sobbing grandmother.

“I had my grandmother,” Peters said. “She was crying in the back. I had to tune her out and tune everybody on.”

Peters was able to land the plane without anyone on the ground or in the plane being injured.

“When I felt the wheels touch down, that’s when I was like, ‘OK, we’re good,'” Peters said.

The plane Peters was flying was a rental, and he says the equipment all checked out as working properly before takeoff.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

Peters said he looks forward to flying again, adding that flying is his “passion” and that he wants to be an airline pilot.