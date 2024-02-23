Teen stabbed during Times Square brawl involving migrants: report

​

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed Thursday in New York City’s Times Square following a brawl that involved dozens of people, including migrants, according to reports.

The New York Police Department responded to West 42nd Street after a reported stabbing just after 5:30 p.m., the NYPD told Fox News Digital. The teen was found with a stab wound to the lower back and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

A person of interest was taken into police custody. A police spokesperson was not aware of what the dispute that led to the stabbing was about.

“I saw someone running… and there was blood coming from his back, coming from everywhere,” witness Bell Mohamed told The New York Post.

Authorities recovered a large knife at the scene. Police sources told the newspaper that a 22-year-old man was arrested. Six others — including three migrant teens – were also taken into custody, the outlet reported.

Authorities were looking for multiple other suspects. The teen victim was chased by a group before he was knifed, the New York Post reported.

Times Square has been the site of several violent crimes in recent weeks involving migrants.

Several migrants have been charged with attacking a pair of NYPD officers in which they kicked and punched the officers after being told to move along 42nd Street last month. Many of them were initially released with no bail after their arrest, prompting scathing criticism of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In a separate case, a Venezuelan teen migrant, Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figureoa, 15, allegedly opened fire inside a sports clothing store in Times Square after being confronted by a security guard for stealing.

A tourist visiting from Brazil was shot but survived. Rivas-Figureoa fled the scene and fired at police officers chasing him on foot through the street and subway, police said.

He was eventually arrested in Yonkers, a suburb just north of the Bronx. He has been charged with attempted murder. Other migrants, particularly Venezuelans, have participated in moped robberies and pickpocketing, police said earlier this month.

Despite the presence of thousands of migrants being housed in shelters and hotels and anger from New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams is set to spend $53 million in pre-paid credit cards for illegal migrants as many residents struggle to keep themselves and their families financially afloat.

The city has poured billions of dollars into services for migrants in need of food, housing, health care and education. Adams has said the crisis will cost the city at least $10 billion and Governor Hochul recently revealed the state will pitch in another $500 million to help the migrants.