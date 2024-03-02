Teenage girl dies at Maryland Metro station in suspected train surfing incident: police

​

A teenage girl was killed after reportedly train surfing at a Maryland Metro station Friday, according to police.

Metropolitan Transit Police responded to a report of a deceased girl on a Silver Spring train around 10:30 am Friday, according to WTTG.

Police stated it appeared to be a train surfing incident. Additional information on the victim has not yet been released. WTTG reported the investigation remains ongoing as of Friday.

Police initially reported the victim was male but have since stated it was a teenage girl, according to WTTG.

Trains traveling between the Silver Spring and Forest Glen stations operated on a single track, the outlet reported.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that a teenage girl lost her life this morning while riding outside of a train car en route to Silver Spring station. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family,” Metro shared on X, formerly Twitter.

“Riding outside of a train is dangerous, illegal, and likely to lead to severe injury or death. Signage is posted on bulkhead doors between railcars warning customers that walking between railcars is prohibited unless in an emergency,” the statement continued.

Metro urged the public to contact Metro police if anything of “illegal or suspicious nature” was observed.