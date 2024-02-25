Teens bust into Wisconsin luxury dealership, steal 9 cars worth over $500,000, police say

​

A group of teens believed to be part of a Chicago-area organized crime ring broke into a luxury Range Rover dealership in Wisconsin last week and drove away with nine cars with a total value of over half a million dollars, authorities said.

Surveillance video captured the moment nine masked suspects busted into the Jaguar-Land Rover dealership at about 6 a.m. on Feb. 18 in Waukesha, about 19 miles west of Milwaukee.

Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann told WISN-TV that the suspects broke into the dealership and found where the car keys were stored before activating the key fobs to locate each car they would steal.

“Kids nowadays are becoming more and more brazen to go out, and to take a group like this, and commit a crime like this,” Baumann said.

Video also shows the suspects reverse one car inside the service center and smash through a service door into the parking lot before all nine cars drive off from the dealership in single file.

The nine high-end vehicles are valued at more than $583,000, Baumann said.

Police at the time said that the suspects were believed to be “an organized crime group of teenagers from the Chicago area” and most are known to members of a police task force in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

One suspect, a 17-year-old Chicago boy, was arrested Sunday in the southern Wisconsin community of Pleasant Prairie after the stolen vehicle he was driving crashed along Interstate 94 during a police pursuit, police said. He was being held at the Waukesha County Jail on a $50,000 bond and faces burglary, theft and criminal damage to property charges, Baumann said.

Police in Wisconsin and Illinois were still searching Friday for the eight other suspects.

Six of the nine stolen vehicles have been recovered – four in Chicago, one in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, and one in Wisconsin after the highway crash that led to the 17-year-old’s arrest, according to police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.