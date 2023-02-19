Temple University police officer killed in line of duty near Philadelphia campus

​

A Temple University police officer was killed in the line of duty Saturday night near the Philadelphia campus, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

Sources told FOX 29 Philadelphia that the shooting happened near 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue. The police officer was shot in the head, according to the source, who added that a student was carjacked around the time of the shooting.

“Lori and I are devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community,” Shapiro tweeted Saturday. “We’re sending prayers to his loved ones, Temple Police, and the entire @TempleUniv community. May his memory be a blessing.”

A spokesperson for Temple University told Fox News Digital that the suspect “fled towards center city,” adding that the university is working with the Philadelphia Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.