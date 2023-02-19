Temple University police officer shooting suspect captured using fallen officer’s handcuffs, officials say

​

A suspect accused of fatally shooting a Temple University police officer in the head and rifling through his pockets as he lay on the ground near the Philadelphia campus Saturday night has been captured using the fallen officer’s handcuffs, officials said early Sunday.

Miles Pfeffer, 18, of Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania, was transferred to Philadelphia after the U.S. Marshals and Bucks County police took him into custody for the murder of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said.

“We are told that the arrest was made using our fallen officer’s handcuffs,” the Temple University Police Association tweeted.

The shooting happened near 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue when the on-duty officer tried to intervene in a carjacking, according to FOX29 Philadelphia.

Pfeffer allegedly shot Fitzgerald in the head, killing him, before attempting to rob the fallen officer of his gun and going through his pockets while he lay fatally wounded on the ground, the district attorney’s office said.

The 18-year-old then carjacked a vehicle near the murder scene, officials said.

Fitzgerald was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.

Pfeffer is facing a slew of charges, including murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery and carjacking, officials said. He is ineligible for release on bail.

“I am heartbroken to inform you that Temple University has lost a first responder and hero to senseless gun violence,” Temple University President Dr. Jason Wingard said in a statement.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office was working with Philadelphia police to bring the suspect to justice.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the murder of the police officer left him “heartbroken and outraged.”

The Philadelphia Police Department is leading the investigation into the murder of the officer.