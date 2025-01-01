Ten dead and dozens injured after driver plows car into crowd on Bourbon Street, suspect dead

​

At least 10 people are dead and dozens injured after a driver plowed a car into a crowd of New Year’s revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, according to authorities.

The driver, a male, reportedly exited the vehicle and fired a weapon after hitting the crowd. A large police presence and EMS were reported at the scene. Roughly 30 people have been transported to five hospitals across the city after suffering injuries from the attack.

Police say two officers were injured in the attack, but they remain in stable condition. The suspect is confirmed to be dead at the scene, Fox News has learned. It is unclear whether he was killed exchanging fire with police or whether he took his own life.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declared the incident a “terrorist attack” in a Wednesday morning briefing, but FBI agents appeared to contradict her soon afterward, saying that has not been confirmed.

The White House confirmed that President Biden has been briefed on the attack in a statement Wednesday morning.

“President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news that a driver killed and injured dozens of individuals in New Orleans overnight and the White House has been in touch with New Orleans Mayor Cantrell to offer support,” the White House said. “The FBI is already on the ground supporting local law enforcement in the investigation and the President will continue to be briefed throughout the day.”

The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville, local news station WGNO reported.

“The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street,” city officials said.

The NOLA City website stated 30 injured patients had been transported by NOEMS to local hospitals and announced there were at least 10 fatalities.

Prior to the Wednesday morning attack, the New Orleans Police Department had said they would be all hands on deck for security throughout the city on New Year’s Eve, in addition to bringing 300 addition officers from elsewhere in the state.

Police also noted that they were ramping up security for the Sugar Bowl, which is set to take place later Wednesday.

“Residents and visitors can expect to see a strong presence of marked and unmarked police vehicles, as well as officers on foot, bike, and horseback as part of the department’s Mounted Patrol,” NOPD Superintendent Anne E. Kirkpatrick said Tuesday. “This increased visibility will enhance public safety, provide crowd control, and allow for rapid response to any incidents.”

Police have not confirmed the total number of victims involved in the incident.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement, “a horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning.”

“Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.