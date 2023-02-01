Tennessee Correction Department accepting applications for citizens academy

​

The Tennessee Department of Correction is accepting applications for its Citizens Correctional Academy through Feb. 6.

The five-week program runs from April 25 through May 23. It is designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency, according to a news release.

Classes will be held on Tuesday evenings at various TDOC locations around Nashville. Participants will learn about TDOC initiatives from executive leadership and tour facilities.

Applications are available at tn.gov/correction. Completed applications can be submitted via email to [email protected]