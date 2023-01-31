Tennessee DA warns all involved in Tyre Nichols death more charges could come as 7th officer relieved of duty

​

The Shelby County, Tennessee, district attorney issued a stark warning to everyone involved in the death of Tyre Nichols, that more charges could be filed as more information comes out.

Steve Mulroy, the district attorney, explained in an online statement that the investigation is ongoing and there is nothing in place that can prevent his department from adding more charges.

“We are looking at all individuals involved in the events leading up to, during, and after the beating of Tyre Nichols,” Mulroy said. “This includes the officer present at the initial encounter who has not – so far – been charged, Memphis Fire Department Personnel, and persons who participated in preparing documentation of the incident afterward.”

He added that his office worked “extraordinarily swiftly” and “thoroughly” to arrest the officers whose offenses blatantly “contributed to the death of Mr. Nichols.”

But as he noted, “in no way is this investigation over.”

Mulroy did not elaborate on the details of the investigation or provide previews of the types of charges they may or may not bring, likely to preserve and protect the cases he and his department are building.

Up until Monday, five former Memphis police officers who were fired following the death of Nichols, were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, official oppression, aggravated kidnapping and official misconduct last week. Two additional officers, unnamed as of Monday, have also been relieved of duty. Three members of the Memphis Fire Department were fired for their actions in the Nichols case on Monday.

In Tennessee, second-degree murder is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison, according to The Associated Press.

Memphis police say they stopped Nichols on Jan. 7 around 8:30 p.m. for reckless driving, near Raines Road and Ross Road in Memphis.

A “confrontation occurred” during the stop, at which point Nichols ran away from police on foot. Officers pursued the 29-year-old and attempted to apprehend him, police said.

“While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended,” MPD said. “Afterward the suspect complained of having shortness of breath, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene.”

Nichols was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, and he died three days later on Jan. 10.

Preliminary findings in Nichols’ autopsy indicated he suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.

Our goal remains the same: to seek justice for Tyre Nichols and hold all who contributed to his death accountable,” Mulroy said. “We ask for the public’s patience as the investigation continues.”