Tennessee hairdresser threatened client with scissors over $30: ‘You need to pay me now b—-’

A Tennessee hairdresser is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening a client with a pair of scissors over $30, according to reports Monday.

The incident took place in Memphis, Tennessee, the evening of September 13, police said in an incident report provided to Fox News Digital.

An officer responded to a business at 6870 Hillshire Dr. around 10:40 p.m. for an aggravated assault.

The responding officer noticed that the business, “LUHV MY HAIR,” lacked visible signage. The officer found the victim in her car, but the suspect was not present at the scene.

The victim told the officer she had arrived at the hair salon for an appointment around 5 p.m. She said she paid the hairstylist $410 through the Zelle app.

The victim said that the hairstylist accused her of owing an additional $30 from a “previous incident” four years before.

The suspect threatened the victim with a pair of scissors, shouting: “You need to pay me now b—-, and keep in mind I got these scissors next to your face.”

Police said the victim was confused and tried to defuse the situation. The suspect responded aggressively, telling the victim she was going to “take this s— down,” ostensibly referring to her hair, before the victim called 911, police said.

The suspect became more enraged, demanding an extra $50 and ordered the victim to leave the salon.

The police report provided to Fox News Digital did not name the suspect. But local outlets, including Action News,, identified the suspect as 31-year-old Mychelle Ray.

Ray was booked into the Shelby County Jail last Wednesday, but has since been released on a $7,500 bond, according to the station.