Tennessee hands out charges to 5 in brutal baseball bat, skillet assault

Authorities in Tennessee confirmed that five people were arrested over the weekend on multiple charges in connection to an attempted murder that occurred in August 2023, that left the victim with a skull fracture during an attack with a baseball bat and skillet.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced that the charges against the five suspects stem from an investigation into an incident on August 19, 2023, when deputies responded to a report of an assault where a 29-year-old victim was suffering from an apparent head injury.

Deputies stated the male victim was unable to speak with them at that time due to the severity of his injuries and he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, deputies said they spoke to members of the victim’s family who stated they had received a call from the victim who sounded like he was in distress, and he asked them to come help him.

The victim’s mother told deputies the victim stated he had been attacked by several subjects and stated they used a baseball bat, brass knuckles, and a cast iron skillet to assault him. The family members also provided deputies with the names of the individuals the victim identified as the people who attacked him.

Deputies responded to the boat ramp where the incident took place and stated that they located the victim’s vehicle, and discovered a puddle of blood and a broken cast iron skillet next to the vehicle.

After processing the scene, deputies were informed by medical staff that the victim had suffered a skull fracture.

Earlier this month, the Carter County Grand Jury returned indictments charging the following five individuals in connection with the case:

Jerry A. Carden Jr., 33, of Elizabethton – conspiracy to commit second-degree murder; attempted second-degree murder; aggravated assault (weapon); tampering with evidence; and filing a false reportMeesha Brieanne Williams, 32, of Elizabethton – conspiracy to commit second-degree murder; attempted second-degree murder; aggravated assault (weapon); tampering with evidence; and filing a false reportKelvin Lynn Bradley Jr., 24, of Elizabethton – conspiracy to commit second-degree murder; attempted second-degree murder; and aggravated assault (weapon)Daniel A. Shearl, 19, of Elizabethton – conspiracy to commit second-degree murder; attempted second-degree murder; and aggravated assault (weapon)Jeffery Scott Brooks Jr., 21, of Johnson City – conspiracy to commit second-degree murder; attempted second-degree murder; and aggravated assault (weapon)

Deputies arrested all five suspects over the weekend and stated that all were released from custody after posting a $25,000 bond each, except Shearl, who remains at the Carter County Detention Center.