Tennessee hiking couple found safe in Alaska after search and rescue

A Tennessee couple who were reported missing while hiking in Alaska have been found safe after a successful search and rescue.

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing by local authorities last week after failing to check out of their accommodations following a hike.

The couple were found safe on Friday, more than a week after going missing near Fairbanks, Alaska.

The two hikers had become lost and disorientated in the Alaskan wilderness during what had been intended to be a short hike on a normal, regulated trail.

They were discovered by Alaska Wildlife Troopers approximately two miles away from where their car was parked.

Both hikers are recovering from the ordeal in an area hospital. Their conditions are not currently known.

Bare and Hovsepian checked in to an Airbnb in the downtown area of the city on August 9 and were scheduled to check out on August 11 at 11 a.m., but failed to do so.

Officials say their luggage and personal belongings were still at their Airbnb, but Bare and Hovsepian were nowhere to be found. Additionally, Bare rented a dark, metallic-blue Jeep Compass Limited through Turo, which was supposed to be returned August 11, but wasn’t.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety said the Jeep Compass had been found on the evening of August 12 at Chena Hot Springs Resort, which is just over an hour’s drive from Fairbanks.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Sabes contributed to this report.