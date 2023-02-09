Tennessee kindergartner pens story in school about how mother shot at father, woman arrested

​

A Tennessee kindergartners’ school essay about how her parents got into an argument and her mother allegedly fired a gun at him during the dispute led to her arrest.

Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, according to jail records. Authorities said four people were inside the Memphis-area home at the time she fired a weapon, WREG-TV reported.

A school counselor at Donelson Elementary School alerted the state Department of Children’s Services about possible child abuse after the girl wrote a story about an argument at her home that ended with gunshots.

NORTH CAROLINA FORMER SOLDIER LINKED TO 2010 COLD CASE, ARRESTED: POLICE

“Mother and father got into a fight. Mom told him to get out because he was smoking too much. Father hit mother in the eye. Mother said look what you’ve done,” the kindergartner wrote, according to the station. “Mother got the gun from under the bed. I was in the living room, and my sisters and brother were in the room. Mother pulled the gun on father and shot three times. The bullets hit the wall. Mother told him to sleep in his car in the driveway and not to come back or she will shoot him again.”

Just before her arrest, Johnson told deputies that she had been locked out her home and waited for an hour while her children, ages 4 and 1, were inside, according to the news outlet. Deputies forced opened the door into the home, The children were unharmed.

Deputies saw several bullet holes inside the home – in the living room, bedroom and hallway. Johnson allegedly admitted to firing at least two shots at her husband. She said he entered the home without permission and hit her with his fist and a vacuum cleaner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said three of her children were sitting on a couch and a fourth was in the bathroom during the dispute. The husband was unharmed. Two guns were taken from the home.

Johnson was released from jail Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23. Fox News Digital has reached out to the sheriff’s office.