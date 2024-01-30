Tennessee man accused of running illegal moonshine operation, deputies confiscate 81 quarts of bootleg alcohol

​

A Tennessee man was busted with dozens of jars containing bootleg alcohol after a tip led deputies to discover an illegal moonshine operation, authorities said Monday.

Investigators responded to the tip and arrived at the 200 block of Highridge Road in Johnson City, where they conducted a premises check and spoke with 36-year-old Jeremy Stines, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Stines told deputies that the yard barn on the east end of the property had a still and gave his verbal consent to have the structure searched, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies discovered liquor manufacturing equipment and 81 quarts of product, all of which were confiscated, officials said.

Stines was cited for manufacture of alcoholic beverages, possession of a still, and unlawful storage of liquor for sale. He is expected to appear in court on the alleged violations in March.

Tennessee law states that it is unlawful for any person to have possession or control of any still or other apparatus, or part of a still or other apparatus to be used for the purpose of manufacturing intoxicating liquor without a license.

The unlawful manufacturing of alcoholic beverages and unlawful storage of liquor for sale are both Class A misdemeanors, while possession of a still is a Class B misdemeanor.