Tennessee man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint, firing at police during car chase

A Tennessee man has been charged with holding a woman against her will and opening fire on police during a car chase last month, authorities said Friday.

The incident happened on Dec. 9 in Cocke County when Newport police received a report of a man, later identified as 35-year-old Gary Ball, waving a handgun in the area of East Broadway, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but Ball refused to pull over the vehicle, according to authorities.

During the subsequent car chase, investigators said Ball pointed a gun at a female passenger and fired multiple shots toward Newport police officers and deputies with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. Ball also allegedly fired in the direction of a pedestrian.

Newport police returned gunfire but no one was struck.

When the chase ended, Ball exited the vehicle with the female passenger and threatened her with a gun, investigators said. He allegedly held the woman against her will before fleeing the area.

Authorities eventually located Ball and took him into custody.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Ball on two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated kidnapping, nine counts of aggravated assault, and one count of evading arrest.

Ball was served the charges while being held in the Blount County Jail on a parole violation, authorities said.