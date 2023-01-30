Tennessee man charged with murder after ex-girlfriend’s body found in his closet, police say

​

A Tennessee man has been arrested after his ex-girlfriend was found stabbed to death and crammed inside a plastic container in his closet, authorities said Monday.

Dwayne Herelle Jr., 28, was being charged with criminal homicide for the stabbing death of 24-year-old Irene Torres, the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said.

Herelle had met Torres between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Sunday outside her home in Old Hickory, where an apparent argument ensued, according to investigators.

Herelle told detectives during an interview that he stabbed Torres during the argument.

Investigators allege that Herelle then drove his ex-girlfriend’s body across the county to his apartment in Bellevue, where he stuffed her inside the plastic container and hid it inside his closet.

Torres’ parents checked the security footage outside her residence and saw Herelle taking her away, police said.

When officers went to Herelle’s apartment in search of Torres, Herelle told them that she was not there and that he hadn’t seen her since Friday.

Torres’ father later went to the apartment and Herelle told him that his daughter was at a downtown hotel, according to authorities.

While Torres’ father and Herelle were on their way to the hotel, detectives said that Herelle admitted to fatally stabbing Torres.

Herelle is being held without bond in connection with the murder of Torres.