Tennessee man charged with threatening to assassinate Biden, Harris and Obama in online posts

A 37-year-old Memphis-area man was charged with making threats against President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Obama, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Kyl Alton Hall, 37, allegedly posted on X several times last month, threatening to shoot, kill and assassinate Biden and crash his plane and threatening to assassinate Harris and Obama.

Hall was federally indicted Tuesday and charged with two counts of threats to a sitting president and vice president and one count of a threat to a former president. He was arrested and booked in Mississippi July 30 by the Southaven Police Department.

He could face up to five years in prison on each count if found guilty.

Earlier this week, an Arizona man who allegedly threatened to kill former President Trump was arrested after a manhunt as the Republican presidential nominee headed to the state for an event on the southern border Thursday.

Trump’s ear was also grazed in an attempted assassination attempt by a 20-year-old shooter last month while the former president spoke at an outdoor rally. The shooter was killed by law enforcement.

Multiple U.S. Secret Service agents have been placed on leave as the investigation into the failed assassination attempt continues.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office and the Justice Department for comment on the charges against Hall.