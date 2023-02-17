Tennessee National Guard identifies 2 soldiers killed in Alabama Black Hawk crash

​

The Tennessee National Guard has identified the two pilots killed in the Black Hawk helicopter crash Wednesday in Alabama. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, were the two officers involved in the fatal crash.

“Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen,” Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, said. “It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community.”

The National Guard shared that Wadham served 15 years and Randolph served 13 years. Wadham and Randolph were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

“We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers’ families amid this tragic loss.” Brig. Gen. Ross added.

Wadham and Randolph were killed when their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed Wednesday during a training flight. Officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that the aircraft was approaching the Huntsville Executive Airport when the aircraft rapidly descended and crashed near Madison County Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Harvest, Alabama.

Footage from the crash showed the Black Hawk helicopter spiraling from the sky before landing in a fiery blaze on the median of Highway 53. No cars or pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Law enforcement with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said the helicopter caught fire upon impact.

“Maria & I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two Tennessee National Guard members,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “Please join us in lifting their families up in prayer & support during this time of unspeakable grief.”

Authorities are still investigating the incident. The Tennessee National Guard said it will give more information as it becomes available.