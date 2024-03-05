Tennessee officials searching for missing teen with autism

​

An amber alert has been issued for an autistic teenager who went missing in the suburbs of Nashville early last week.

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, 15, was last seen the morning of February 26 around Stafford Court in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Multiple agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, as well as thousands of volunteers, are involved in the search for the teen.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to “meticulously review footage from security and trail cameras,” focusing on the afternoon of Sunday, February 25, going into the next morning.

“We believe even the smallest detail could be the key to locating Sebastian,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have collectively searched 2,000 miles on foot throughout Hendersonville, which is about 15 miles outside Nashville.

Deputy Chief Eric Craddock with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department said the agency was “operating under the assumption that Sebastian walked off. We have no evidence to disprove that.”

Authorities said Rogers was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and glasses. He is 5’5″, weighing around 120 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

The sheriff’s office said Rogers has a “medical condition” that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.