Tennessee police officer shot multiple times, transported in critical condition

A police officer was shot multiple times at a gas station in Southeast Memphis on Monday night and is listed in critical condition.

The officer was transported to Regional One Hospital.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the officer was responding to a suspicious vehicle near a gas station at 9:15pm. Ultimately, shots were fired by both the officer and the suspect.

It is being reported that the shooter was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Memphis Police Department’s statement on Twitter noted, “Officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 4100 block of Winchester that occurred at 9:15 pm. A Memphis Police Officer was shot multiple times and transported to ROH in critical condition. The subject who fired shots at the officer was also struck and pronounced dead at the scene. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will investigate this incident. All additional info will come from their PIO.”

After the suspect was shot, the person fled the scene on foot. The individual was later found dead by officers in an idle vehicle.

The investigation remains active.

