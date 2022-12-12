Tennessee receives $6M in federal grants to expand broadband internet planning

​

Tennessee has received $6 million in federal grants to plan for the expansion of access to high-speed internet networks.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the funding Monday. It is part of a $65 billion Biden administration investment to connect all Americans to broadband networks.

The Tennessee funding includes $4.9 million for development of a five-year plan identifying the state’s broadband access, affordability, equity, and needs; research and data collection; publications and communications support, and providing technical assistance through workshops and events.

The state was given an additional $1.1 million for various activities, including development of a statewide digital equity plan, consulting work, community and stakeholder engagement, and report distribution.