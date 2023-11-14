Tens of thousands to ‘March for Israel’ in Washington, DC

​

Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather in the nation’s capital on Tuesday to show support for Israel and condemn antisemitism.

Organizers of the “March for Israel” say as many as 100,000 people are anticipated to turn out for the event, which will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

A coalition of Jewish organizations planned the march to show solidarity with the people of Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, during which Hamas terrorists infiltrated the Jewish state and brutally massacred more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians. Israel declared war on Hamas last month and has relentlessly bombed the Gaza Strip and sent ground forces into the Palestinian territory to eliminate the terrorist group and free the remaining 238 hostages taken in the initial attack.

Thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed in the crossfire, a consequence of Hamas placing military targets next to civilian infrastructure such as schools, homes and hospitals, both Israeli and U.S. officials say.

Eric D. Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, said Tuesday’s march will show the world that Americans support Israel, reject antisemitism and demand the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

“On October 7th, merciless Hamas terrorists launched the deadliest attack on Israel in its 75-year history, brutally murdering the most Jewish people in a single day since the Holocaust,” Fingerhut said in a statement. “Israel must eliminate the terrorist threat on its border and restore safety and security to its people. Americans have rightly stood by Israel at this critical moment because Americans understand that Israel’s fight against Hamas is no different than America’s fight against Al Qaeda and ISIS.”

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, added, “It’s imperative that America sends a resounding message of support to our ally that we stand in solidarity with the victims, hostages, and their families, that we reject extreme anti-Israel rhetoric and sentiment, and that we are united around shared values of peace, justice, and freedom.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that authorities in Washington, D.C., are working to ensure safety and security for the event and that no credible threats against the march have been detected.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is deploying the National Guard to assist police.

Tuesday’s event comes after thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators came to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 4. The Palestinian Youth Movement’s local chapter posted a warning online telling their followers “to not fall into the trap set by Zionists” and to not engage with pro-Israel supporters.