Terror watchlist, sex offender arrests have surged at the southern border. These Americans are worried

AUSTIN, Texas – Americans in the Lone Star state said they were concerned about who is illegally entering the U.S. after Customs and Border Protection reported a spike in arrests of potential terrorists and sex offenders trying to cross the border.

“Yeah, that’s very concerning,” Melina, a Texas resident, told Fox News. “Sex offenders? That’s scary.”

Bleu, of Austin, agreed.

“Yeah, that’s a no-brainer,” she told Fox News. “Of course you’re concerned.”

Authorities have arrested 38 terror watchlist members at the southern border since Oct. 1, according to CBP. Border agents apprehended 98 people on the terror watchlist in 2022 and just 15 the previous year.

“It’s very concerning because we don’t know who’s coming across, and it’s endangering our citizens,” Beverly, who was visiting Austin from North Dakota along with her twin sister, told Fox News.

Nicolas, of Waco, agreed.

“It is a concern ’cause, we were feeling like moving around here,” he said. “If there’s more convicted people, then it could be a lot more dangerous.”

Authorities along the border’s Del Rio sector have arrested 10 convicted sex offenders so far this month and a total of 38 since Oct. 1, according to the sector’s chief patrol agent, Jason D. Owens. A total of 488 convicted sex offenders crossed the southwest border into the U.S. in 2021 compared to 156 in 2020 and just 58 in 2019, Fox News reported.

Additionally, since October, there have been nearly 300,000 known gotaways — illegal border crossers who were detected but evaded apprehension, CBP sources told Fox News.

Bleu, of Austin, said she believed authorities should handle the border crisis in “a smart way.”

“There’s people that could use help, people that really just want a chance here. And I think we need to be more open to that,” she told Fox News. “But at the same time, we need to be able to do it safely.”

