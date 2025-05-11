Tesla road-rage driver allegedly assaults teen, mom in Hawaii months after prison release

​

A Tesla driver convicted of committing road rage crimes against motorists in Southern California has been arrested again for a similar alleged attack in Hawaii.

Nathaniel Radimak, 39, was charged after allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old girl and her 35-year-old mother on May 7, the Honolulu Police Department said.

The teen was parking her vehicle downtown when she saw a gray Tesla speeding past, police said.

She and the Tesla driver “exchanged words” before he got out of the Tesla and assaulted the two before taking off from the scene, police said. The suspect vehicle was a 2022 gray Tesla with Oregon license plates.

Honolulu Police said they located and arrested Radimak the following day in the Waikiki area.

Radimak was released from prison in August after only serving less than a year of a five-year term after his conviction, a move that outraged his victims. He was sentenced in September 2023 following a spree of violent attacks. He pleaded guilty to assault, vandalism, elder abuse and making criminal threats.

He was known for driving a Tesla and using a pipe to attack the cars of his victims, mostly women.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told Fox News Digital that Radimak was granted 424 days credit for time served while he was awaiting his sentence. He was also eligible for opportunities to earn credit for good behavior while he was incarcerated.

“Radimak was released to parole supervision in Los Angeles County on Aug. 28, 2024, after serving his full sentence as defined by law,” a CDCR statement said.

Radimak’s bail in Hawaii was set at $100,000 after being charged with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the first degree and two counts of assault in the third degree. He was also arrested on a “no-bail parole revocation warrant,” police said.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.