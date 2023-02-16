Texas aspiring rapper sentenced to 27 years in prison for child sex trafficking

​

A Houston, Texas, aspiring rapper was sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex trafficking, according to reports.

Fox station KRIV in Houston reported that the judge overseeing the trial of Aryion Jackson called the crimes “horrific,” adding that she struggled to come up with the “right” sentence.

In December 2019, Jackson, 24, was arrested and charged with human trafficking, compelling prostitution, aggravated promotion of prostitution and sexual assault of a child.

Jackson was accused of keeping a dozen girls, some as young as 14-years-old, and a woman in a Houston residence and trafficking them out for sex.

The females were all forced to earn $1,000 each day, according to court documents, and Jackson was accused of threatening, beating and forcing them to use drugs to comply with his quota.

The Houston station reported that the accused sex trafficker cried during his sentencing on Tuesday as he apologized to the victims and their families. Jackson even asked the judge for mercy in his sentencing, saying he “never had a fair chance in life.”

He pleaded guilty to sex trafficking minors with force, fraud or coercion.

One of Jackson’s victims was Kristen Galvan, 15, who reportedly went missing in January 2020 and has not been found.

Jackson’s father, Steven Jackson, told KRIV that as far as he knows, his son does not know where she is. Steve Jackson added that if his son did know and told him, he would tell the family.

The senior Jackson admitted that his son’s upbringing was troubling because both of his parents were often in and out of prison. According to the judge, Jackson’s mother was a drug-addicted prostitute.

“Yes, I did three terms in and out of prison,” Steven Jackson told KRIV. “I myself was a product of the crack era. I got influenced early and had him young.”

He also said it was an emotional time because he will not see his son for 30 years, and although he could visit his son in jail, he said he does not visit jails because he has been there too many times.

Still, as Aryion Jackson awaited trial from a jail cell in Harris County, he continued to traffic women, the Harris County prosecutor said, while also smuggling drugs and cell phones into the detention center.

Jackson’s mother has also been charged with sex trafficking, and her trial started on Wednesday.