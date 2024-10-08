Texas authorities arrest dozens of illegal immigrants, including 25 unaccompanied children

​

Texas state troopers on Wednesday arrested dozens of illegal immigrants near the U.S.-Mexico border, including 25 unaccompanied children.

Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers apprehended a group of 101 illegal immigrants in Eagle Pass, which is located along the border.

TEXAS AG DEMANDS BIDEN-HARRIS HELP VERIFY CITIZENSHIP OF NEARLY 500K REGISTERED VOTERS

Olivarez said 29 of the illegal immigrants were arrested on criminal trespass charges. State troopers recovered more than two dozen unaccompanied children, ages three to 15.

The 29 illegal immigrants arrested came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Ecuador and Brazil, Olivarez said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Each was taken to the Val Verde Center Processing center. The family groups and unaccompanied children were referred to the U.S. Border Patrol.