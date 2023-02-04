Texas bartender charged with over-serving man convicted of killing off-duty police officer while driving drunk

​

A Texas bartender has been charged with over-serving a man who killed an off-duty police officer and critically injured his family after driving while intoxicated.

Cala Richardson, 26, is charged with one count of sale to certain persons, a misdemeanor, in connection with the Nov. 7, 2021 death of Euless police Det. Alex Cervantes, the Lake Worth Police Department said. She was arrested Friday.

Richardson was tending bar at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop when she served Dylan Molina, 26, despite her license to serve alcohol being expired, police said.

Molina left the bar and ran a red light, killing Cervantes and sending his wife and two children to the hospital, when he broadsided their vehicle, police said.

Molina’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash, authorities said.

“Like most serious alcohol-related crashes, this case has devastated an entire family.” Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said. “Today’s arrest fulfills a commitment we made early on – and that was to fully investigate this senseless crime and hold those responsible accountable.”

Molina pleaded guilty to the charges against him and was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison.

During an investigation, authorities obtained unspecified evidence that Richardson over-served Molina prior to the crash. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code prohibits the sale of alcohol to a person who is intoxicated.

Richardson was released from police custody after posting a $1,000 bond. She faces a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.