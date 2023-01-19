Texas border agents led on high-speed chase through red light after illegal immigrants bail from vehicle

​

A routine traffic stop near the border city of Del Rio, Texas, last week turned into a high-speed pursuit after three illegal immigrants were seen bailing out of a vehicle.

A Texas Department of Public Safety officer attempted to stop a Jeep SUV for a traffic violation on US 277 in Val Verde County on Jan. 1, 2023. Texas DPS said the driver refused to stop a and a high-speed chase ensued.

Footage of the encounter released by Texas DPS shows the SUV briefly pulling over to the side of the road. Three people can be seen bailing out of the vehicle and running towards the brush.

The driver plows ahead, evading the trooper while driving into the city limits of Del Rio. At one point, the driver blows a red light, nearly causing a collision, before stopping in front of a neighborhood residence.

The driver and passenger bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but were apprehended by the trooper.

Texas DPS says the driver was 16 years old and charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest. The passenger, 17-years-old, was charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest and transported to Val Verde County Jail. Both are from Del Rio, Texas DPS says.

All three who bailed out of the vehicle are illegal immigrants, Texas DPS says.