Texas border officers seize fentanyl and cocaine with estimated value of over $450K

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas seized fentanyl and cocaine with an estimated street value of over $450,000 in three separate incidents in recent days.

Officials say that 12.95 pounds of fentanyl in addition to 44.12 pounds of cocaine were found in three separate incidents on Feb. 1 and Feb. 5 at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas

Customs and Border Protection officers seized 2.33 pounds of cocaine on a 24-year-old male who’s a Mexican citizen upon secondary inspection of his car on Feb. 1.

Just 30 minutes later, officers seized 21.6 pounds of cocaine and 12.95 pounds of fentanyl from a 31-year-old female Mexican citizen after performing an x-ray and canine inspection of her car.

On Feb. 5, officers seized 20.19 pounds of cocaine from a 25-year-old male who’s a U.S. citizen, saying that the drug was found during a secondary inspection of his car.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the drugs have a street value of more than $450,000.

The individuals were arrested and handed to federal, state, or local authorities for prosecution.

“CBP officers using a layered enforcement approach are regularly stopping significant drug loads,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “Officer expertise, canines and technology all play a role in our enforcement strategy.”