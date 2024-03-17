Texas burglary suspect caught on video failing to break into home, running away when discovered

​

Deputies in Texas are searching for a burglary suspect and his alleged lookout after their attempt to break into a home was unsuccessful, and caught on video.

The attempted break-in took place around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Culebra and Galm roads, known as the far west side of the San Antonio metropolitan area, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

A man described as “a heavyset Hispanic male with a mustache, glasses, and tattoos on both forearms” can be seen approaching the door of a home. Video shows him noticing the front door camera, and even appearing to put his hand over it in an attempt to manipulate its functionality.

The suspect could be seen knocking on the home’s door and tugging on the security door. After no one answered, he used what deputies called a “prybar” to try to bust it open. When his attempt proved difficult, he turned around to look at someone before going back to work.

“What you wanna do?” the suspect asked his alleged lookout when he could not get the door open. He gave a thumbs up, then returned to try to bust the door open.

The suspect then heard someone inside the home start screaming, and pulled away from the door, motioning for his alleged lookout to be quiet before he took off running.

Deputies say the suspect has the name “Sofie” tattooed on high right forearm and “Rosa” on his left forearm.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his lookout is urged to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email [email protected].