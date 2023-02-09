Texas CBP officers seize over 2,000 rounds of ammunition destined for Mexico

​

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas on Monday seized more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition from a traveler heading to Mexico.

CBP officers with the Office of Field Operations (OFO) made the discovery at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Southern Texas.

The officers were conducting outbound enforcement operations at the bridge when they encountered a green Ford SUV driving southbound to Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection.

After a physical inspection of the vehicle, officers discovered 1,200 .308-caliber rifle rounds and 1,000 .223-caliber rifle rounds concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the ammunition, and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver, a 33-year-old U.S. Citizen.

“The undeclared exportation of weapons and ammunition into Mexico is illegal,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement. “Our CBP officers prevented these bullets from reaching Mexico thanks to their diligent inspection work.”