Texas chicken farm engulfed for hours in massive blaze

A massive fire engulfed a chicken farm in Texas, demolishing the chicken coop, with firefighters still working to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday.

The Bryan Fire Department shared images of the fire, which showed huge flames and a giant plume of smoke at Feather Crest Chicken Farm, which is owned by MPS Egg Farms.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call about the fire on Monday evening around 5 p.m., adding that multiple fire departments remained at the scene Tuesday.

According to authorities, on Tuesday afternoon over 100 firefighters were still working to put out the blaze.

Officials said multiple factors worked against the firefighters, who worked throughout the night to put out the massive blaze that had erupted throughout the metal buildings.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The farm, which is located over 100 miles north of Houston, is in a remote area without any nearby fire hydrants, forcing responding departments to rely on a water shuttle system.

Feather Crest Farms CEO Sam Krouse told Scripps News Waco said that no one was injured during the fire and that two chicken homes perished in the blaze.

“The fire affected two chicken houses on site, and we are very sad to say one house had chickens in it at the time that have been lost,” Krouse told the local station.

“We are thankful for the swift actions of our entire team and that they are all safe. We also deeply appreciate the first responders who reached the farm quickly and helped to prevent any further damage,” he said.