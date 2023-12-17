Texas City lifts shelter-in-place order after ‘chemical release’ at refinery

​

A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Texas City, Texas, on Sunday hours after city officials said a chemical was released at a refinery.

The city shared an alert about the situation at the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery on its social media just after 9 a.m. local time. Several hours later, the city said the shelter-in-place order was lifted and that all air monitoring readings in the affected areas and city are normal.

Officials described the event as a “chemical release” but did not provide further details.

Residents south of the refinery had been asked to stay inside with all doors and windows closed, and to turn off heat and air conditioning units until further notice.

EPA BEINGS TO REVIEW CANCER-CAUSING CHEMICAL RISKS FOLLOWING OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT

“There are no residential areas affected, and no air monitoring readings that indicate danger to life or health,” officials wrote on X during the shelter-in-place order.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area. Officials said several intersections are barricaded and traffic will not be allowed through. Since the order was lifted, officials said all roadways have been reopened.

Officials told KTRK-TV that sulfur dioxide was released but did not elaborate.

TEXAS CHEMICAL PLANT EXPLOSION CAUSE REVEALED AFTER SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER LIFTED

Emergency officials were at the scene and closely monitoring the situation, city officials said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas City is located in Galveston County along the southwest shoreline of Galveston Bay.