Texas college serial sexual assault suspect at large after meeting victims at bar

Three Texas A&M students have reported sexual assaults after meeting a man at a bar in College Station’s Northgate neighborhood, according to police.

The Texas A&M University Police Department (UPD) issued a public safety alert on Jan. 27 notifying students of the three similar assault incidents that police believe involved the same suspect.

On Jan. 26, two students reported sexual assaults that occurred at an off-campus apartment on Jan. 18 to campus authorities. Both victims met the suspect at a Northgate bar and went back to his apartment, where the suspect allegedly assaulted them.

“One victim reported that she was choked during the incident,” campus police said in the alert posted to Facebook.

On Jan. 27, UPD “received information regarding another sexual assault…involving the same suspect” on the same day last year — Jan. 18, 2022, UPD said.

The third victim said she met the suspect at a friend’s house, and the suspect asked for a ride home because he had arrived with a friend. The victim agreed and drove the suspect back to her home, where the sexual assault occurred.

“It kind of made me a little bit scared, so I started going out with all my friends — making sure I as just with somebody at all times, even if I was just walking home from the library at night,” one student told FOX 26 Houston.

UPD describes the suspect as a 20-year-old, 6 ft., 5 in. Black male, weighing 330 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incidents as of Tuesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact UPD at 979-845-2345.