Texas daycare worker allegedly kicked toddlers more than 100 times, stood on their hands as punishment

​

A Texas daycare worker was arrested on accusations she kicked and pushed at least six toddlers over a three-month period.

Catherine Guziejka, 44, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Oct. 30 on six counts of injury to a child with the intent to cause bodily injury. She remains in custody, according to local outlet CBS 19.

A staffer at Punkin’ Doodles Day Care in Lindale, Texas, allegedly came across footage of some of the incidents. That staffer then notified a victim’s father, who contacted investigators.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is still reviewing surveillance footage from the daycare, CBS 19 reported.

FLORIDA DAYCARE WORKER ALLEGEDLY ANGRILY HIT CHILD, THREW HER TO FLOOR DURING TIMEOUT

The sheriff’s office said Guziejka was seen in the footage kicking six toddlers on 134 separate occasions between July and October. In one incident, Guziejka allegedly kicked a 2-year-old boy in his lower back while he was lying on the floor.

Many of the videos showed a child watching TV when Guziejka allegedly came from behind and kicked them in the back.

The kicking incidents were observed on about 21 separate occasions, and the children were all two years old.

Several videos appeared to show her walking around as the children napped and aggressively adjusting them or moving them. Toddlers were also pulled from their beds during naptime and dragged by their arms to a changing table.

In several videos, Guziejka allegedly laid kids on the changing table aggressively, pushing their heads down and forcing them to face the wall as they attempted to look in the direction of the TV.

She is also accused of punishing some toddlers by standing on their hands.

A video showed Guziejka allegedly standing on a child’s left hand for seven seconds as the child attempted to pull their hand away in pain.

Deputies said the children were not being disruptive in the videos before Guziejka appeared to assault them. Deputies also said she was not seen attempting to console or comfort the children.

GEORGIA DAYCARE EMPLOYEE ARRESTED AFTER ASSAULTING CHILD ON VIDEO: POLICE

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office said it was apparent that Guziejka’s actions were random, intentional, unprovoked, violent in nature and done for the sole intent of inflicting pain.

Guziejka, who first began working at the daycare in September 2023, was fired the day the daycare’s owner learned of the abuse against the children.

The owner said she immediately called law enforcement and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate Guziejka’s behavior. The agency determined she could no longer work at any daycare, hospital, nursing home or facility that cares for vulnerable people.

The daycare has since been sold to a new owner.